LINK Scooters donates 100 bikes to Knoxville groups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LINK, a new shared e-scooter operator in Knoxville, donated more than 100 new bicycles to benefit those with limited transportation options.

LINK donated bicycles to Knoxville groups including Bike Walk Knoxville, DreamBikes, KickStand, the University of Tennessee and Visit Knoxville.

The bikes, new 3-speed aluminum models designed for everyday transportation, are valued at $100,000.

“Bike and scooter rider safety is a top concern of Knoxville residents and we’re happy to facilitate this donation to help teach a new generation about the joys of safe bicycling. When ridden properly, bikes and scooters are a safe and socially distant form of transportation, so this donation is timely as we try to get Knoxville moving again in a safe and sustainable manner,” said Ahmed Rashad, LINK’s Knoxville Operations Manager.

City officials said they are working to find another bike-share option in the city. Zagster ended its service in the early summer.

“We’re working hard to find another bike share option in Knoxville,” said City Sustainability Director Brian Blackmon. “In the interim, we’re glad our partners at LINK were able to step in and support cycling options in Knoxville in another way – by getting Zagster’s unused bicycles to people who most need them.”

The Univesity of Tennessee will distribute bikes, locks and helmets to students with limited access to transportation. Visit Knoxville will make a small number of bikes available for rental to visitors looking to explore downtown Knoxville. Kickstand Knoxville plans to distribute donated bikes to people with limited resources who may not have access to other forms of transportation. Bike Walk Knoxville will will use the donated bikes during our Kids Love Bikes, youth bicycle education program, as well as other programming as needed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.