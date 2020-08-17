Advertisement

LINK Scooters donates 100 bikes to Knoxville groups

The bikes, new 3-speed aluminum models designed for everyday transportation, are valued at $100,000.
(kota)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LINK, a new shared e-scooter operator in Knoxville, donated more than 100 new bicycles to benefit those with limited transportation options.

LINK donated bicycles to Knoxville groups including Bike Walk Knoxville, DreamBikes, KickStand, the University of Tennessee and Visit Knoxville.

The bikes, new 3-speed aluminum models designed for everyday transportation, are valued at $100,000.

“Bike and scooter rider safety is a top concern of Knoxville residents and we’re happy to facilitate this donation to help teach a new generation about the joys of safe bicycling. When ridden properly, bikes and scooters are a safe and socially distant form of transportation, so this donation is timely as we try to get Knoxville moving again in a safe and sustainable manner,” said Ahmed Rashad, LINK’s Knoxville Operations Manager.

City officials said they are working to find another bike-share option in the city. Zagster ended its service in the early summer.

“We’re working hard to find another bike share option in Knoxville,” said City Sustainability Director Brian Blackmon. “In the interim, we’re glad our partners at LINK were able to step in and support cycling options in Knoxville in another way – by getting Zagster’s unused bicycles to people who most need them.”

The Univesity of Tennessee will distribute bikes, locks and helmets to students with limited access to transportation. Visit Knoxville will make a small number of bikes available for rental to visitors looking to explore downtown Knoxville. Kickstand Knoxville plans to distribute donated bikes to people with limited resources who may not have access to other forms of transportation. Bike Walk Knoxville will will use the donated bikes during our Kids Love Bikes, youth bicycle education program, as well as other programming as needed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Ham ‘N Goodys location to open on Gay Street

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A new Ham ‘N Goodys restaurant is set to open on Gay Street, according to owner Dale Harold.

News

Tennessee ranks among Top 20 states with ‘Best Community College Systems’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Volunteer state was featured among the top 20 states with the best community college systems in the country.

News

Who will receive a $500 stimulus check in August?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Internal Revenue Service announced new payments may be on the way for some families.

News

Knoxville CAC hosting drive-thru resource fair for senior citizens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Senior citizens will get the chance to enjoy free coffee and doughnuts in their car as they drive through parking lot.

Latest News

News

Knox Co. man arrested following armed robbery at Family Dollar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
An employee told police a man entered the stores and reportedly demanded money after pulling a gun from his backpack.

News

Dolly Parton, Pat Summitt appear on ‘Women of the Century’ list by USA Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Two Tennessee icons were named “Women of the Century,” as a part of a distinguished list by USA Today.

News

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

News

TDOT announces upcoming closures on Hardin Valley Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A detour will be set up to use adjacent Cherahala Boulevard to access the strip mall, according to TDOT.

News

SEC to release updated 2020 conference football schedules Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Week No. 1 matchups set for September 26 will be released on the Paul Finebaum Show at 3 p.m.

Weather

Enjoy a sunny, less humid Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The humidity and rain chances start inching back up after today.