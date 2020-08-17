Maryville College students cited for gathering, violating COVID-19 guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Maryville College released a statement Monday on alleged student gatherings on campus over the weekend.

According to the college, officials learned of a gathering where students violated the college’s COVID-19 guidelines. The students were issued citations.

“Maryville College administrators did learn of a gathering on campus over the weekend where students were violating the College’s guidelines for health and safety related to COVID-19 mitigation. In accordance with the College’s Student Code of Conduct, which states that violation of policies can result in progressive sanctions, these students were issued citations,” said Karen Eldridge, Executive Director for Marketing and Communications at Maryville College.

Eldridge said the college takes virus mitigation efforts seriously and are holding all campus community members accountable.

