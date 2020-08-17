Advertisement

Maryville College students cited for gathering, violating COVID-19 guidelines

Maryville College released a statement Monday on alleged student gatherings on campus over the weekend.
Maryville College
Maryville College(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Maryville College released a statement Monday on alleged student gatherings on campus over the weekend.

According to the college, officials learned of a gathering where students violated the college’s COVID-19 guidelines. The students were issued citations.

“Maryville College administrators did learn of a gathering on campus over the weekend where students were violating the College’s guidelines for health and safety related to COVID-19 mitigation. In accordance with the College’s Student Code of Conduct, which states that violation of policies can result in progressive sanctions, these students were issued citations,” said Karen Eldridge, Executive Director for Marketing and Communications at Maryville College.

Eldridge said the college takes virus mitigation efforts seriously and are holding all campus community members accountable.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NC men killed in fire after allegedly assaulting father with machete

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.

News

Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature on Earth

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday and if verified could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world since 1913.

News

200 positions opening up at new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Knoxville

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced it is seeking team members for its first Tenn. restaurant coming to Knoxville this fall.

News

THP trooper fired after pulling mask off protester

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was fired after being caught on video pulling a mask off of a protester's face.

Latest News

News

Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett seeking answers from USPS and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett announced he sent two letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concerning recent changes at the United States Postal Service and lack of activity on the COVID-19 response bill.

News

Tenn. man accused of killing father in shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his father Saturday morning.

News

BBB warns of scamming trick called ‘synthetic ID theft’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is "so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it."

News

Free Medical Clinic needs support to help in Anderson, Morgan, Roane Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
An organization that treats people struggling to make ends meet is asking for your help now.

News

Victim identified in fatal crash on Schaad Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another injured after a Friday crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road.

News

Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locater signs in Concord Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.