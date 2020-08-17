Missouri bridge collapses with semi-truck crossing it.

NEAR WESTPHALIA, Mo. (WVLT/KY3) -The driver of a semi-trailer truck escaped injury Monday when a Missouri bridge collapsed as he tried to cross it, CBS affiliate KY3 reported.

Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham said the bridge had a 5-ton weight limit but the semi tried to cross it anyway, causing the bridge to collapse.

The sheriff says it is unclear why the truck was driving on a gravel road that leads to the small bridge.

