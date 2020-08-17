NC men killed in fire after allegedly assaulting father with machete

LINCOLNTON, NC. (WVLT/WBTV) - North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.

WBTV reported that the incident began around 12:08 p.m. when Lincolnton police were called to a home on East Catawba Street for an alleged assault. The victim told police his 24-year-old son Michael Doremus had assaulted him with a wooden object and held a machete to his throat threatening to kill him.

Police said they went to Doremus’ home, which was nearby on the same street, and found the front door was open and the house was engulfed in flames. Officials found Doremus inside along with 20-year-old Brandon Lee Thomas.

WBTV reported Doremus was pronounced dead at the scene, and Thomas was airlifted to an area hospital where he later died.

Lincolnton Police Department, Lincolnton Fire Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.

