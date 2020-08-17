Advertisement

NC men killed in fire after allegedly assaulting father with machete

North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.
North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.
North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.(WBTV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, NC. (WVLT/WBTV) - North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.

WBTV reported that the incident began around 12:08 p.m. when Lincolnton police were called to a home on East Catawba Street for an alleged assault. The victim told police his 24-year-old son Michael Doremus had assaulted him with a wooden object and held a machete to his throat threatening to kill him.

Police said they went to Doremus’ home, which was nearby on the same street, and found the front door was open and the house was engulfed in flames. Officials found Doremus inside along with 20-year-old Brandon Lee Thomas.

WBTV reported Doremus was pronounced dead at the scene, and Thomas was airlifted to an area hospital where he later died.

Lincolnton Police Department, Lincolnton Fire Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maryville College students cited for gathering, violating COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Maryville College released a statement Monday on alleged student gatherings on campus over the weekend.

News

Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature on Earth

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday and if verified could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world since 1913.

News

200 positions opening up at new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Knoxville

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced it is seeking team members for its first Tenn. restaurant coming to Knoxville this fall.

News

THP trooper fired after pulling mask off protester

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was fired after being caught on video pulling a mask off of a protester's face.

Latest News

News

Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett seeking answers from USPS and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett announced he sent two letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concerning recent changes at the United States Postal Service and lack of activity on the COVID-19 response bill.

News

Tenn. man accused of killing father in shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his father Saturday morning.

News

BBB warns of scamming trick called ‘synthetic ID theft’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is "so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it."

News

Free Medical Clinic needs support to help in Anderson, Morgan, Roane Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
An organization that treats people struggling to make ends meet is asking for your help now.

News

Victim identified in fatal crash on Schaad Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another injured after a Friday crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road.

News

Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locater signs in Concord Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.