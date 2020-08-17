New Ham ‘N Goodys location to open on Gay Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Ham ‘N Goodys restaurant is set to open on Gay Street, according to owner Dale Harold.

The target opening date has been set for October 1 in the southwest corner of Embassy Suites. The location will have hotel and Gay Street access.

Harold said demand for the bakery’s famous lemon cookies has been rising since the pandemic began. Cookie trucks travel all over East Tennessee to bring cookies to neighborhoods.

“After the pandemic started we were running anywhere from 3-5 cookie trucks a day... Anywhere we went we were doing great,” said Harold. “It’s something to bring a smile to your face in a time when smiles are hard to come by.”

You can find out where the cookie trucks will head next on the Ham ‘N Goodys Facebook page.

