New Kentucky Lottery game based on live horse racing

A new Kentucky lottery game is based on live horse racing.
Win Place Show features races from across the country.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) – A new Kentucky lottery game is based on live horse racing.

Win Place Show features races from across the country. According to the Kentucky Lottery, during each drawing, players are randomly assigned three racehorse names and numbers for a race that will be featured that day. Results are based on the result of the race and order the horses finish.

People can find out if they won by using the Win Place Show app, checking the Kentucky Lottery website or by scanning the QR code while using the mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

