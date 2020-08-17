Advertisement

North Carolina man paints mural remembering 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

A North Carolina man painted a mural to memorialize 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was tragically shot and killed last weekend, WNDU reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WNDU) -A North Carolina man painted a mural to memorialize 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was tragically shot and killed last weekend, WNDU reported.

“Cannon’s Life Matters,” the mural reads. “Skeeter” Tulloch said he painted the mural on Friday one day after Cannon’s funeral.

“I just wanted everybody to have something to see,” said Tulloch. He says the mural served nothing more than tribute to the little boy.

WNDU reported, Tulloch did not want to disclose the street name of where the mural is placed due to the fear of public scrutiny.

25-year-old Darius Sessoms is in jail, facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Cannon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WNDU. All rights reserved.

