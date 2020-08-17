Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs join forces to educate on mask wearing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On your drive through Solway in or out of Oak Ridge, you may see any number of community leaders on billboards, wearing their masks during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a project of all three Rotary International Clubs in Oak Ridge, made possible by a special grant.

President-Elect Naomi Asher of the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge said the breakfast and sunset clubs are also taking part in Mask Up promotion on billboards and social media. “Just show, ‘hey, community leaders are doing it, you should do it, it’s important, it does work, it makes a difference'. So we felt really strongly that this would be something that was pretty cool. Right now we’ve got different members from all three of our Rotary Clubs in Oak Ridge and some other community leaders up there. We’re excited about it!”

Asher said a retired medical professional involved in Rotary advised on the education of wearing a mask properly. “It just means, having one is not good enough. We need you to put it on your face. Make sure it’s tight, covering your nose and we can save our friends and loved ones by doing that.”

Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs have also been involved in making and distributing thousands of handcrafted cloth masks during the pandemic as well as other protective gear.

