One person flown to UT Medical Center after crash on Chapman Highway

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said one person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a crash on Chapman Highway Sunday night.
chapman hwy crash
chapman hwy crash(Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said one person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a crash on Chapman Highway Sunday night.

The fire department sent out an alert around 9:43 p.m. Sunday.

SVFD says two lanes of Chapman Highway near Burnett Station are closed due to the accident.

This is a developing story.

