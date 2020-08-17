One person flown to UT Medical Center after crash on Chapman Highway
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said one person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a crash on Chapman Highway Sunday night.
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The fire department sent out an alert around 9:43 p.m. Sunday.
SVFD says two lanes of Chapman Highway near Burnett Station are closed due to the accident.
This is a developing story.
