One person flown to UT Medical Center after crash on Chapman Highway

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said one person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a crash on Chapman Highway Sunday night.

The fire department sent out an alert around 9:43 p.m. Sunday.

Blount Co. - MVA Chapman Hwy at Burnett Station has 2 lanes closed. 1 person being flown to UTER. pic.twitter.com/6oiKIkceya — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) August 17, 2020

SVFD says two lanes of Chapman Highway near Burnett Station are closed due to the accident.

This is a developing story.

