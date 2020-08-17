Pigeon Forge woman says her rescued yorkie stayed by her side after she fell down a mountainside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This past week, 81-year-old Dixie Clark says she fell down a mountainside in her backyard.

Unable to get back up, Clark says Carter, her 7-year-old mixed yorkie stayed by her side for nearly 16 hours.

“She hates rain, but she stayed right with me and I should’ve known she would stay with me because the day that I adopted her at the shelter, she’s loved me. But she’s so afraid of everyone else,” said Clark.

While stuck downhill, Clark says Carter helped her to remain calm at night with the howling of coyotes nearby.

The following morning when Kimberly Smith, Clark’s daughter stopped by to check on her mom, Carter showed her where to go.

“I went through the house because the front door was open. So at any given time, Carter could have left her and gone right to bed. Carter instantly ran out and ran along the side of the house, and so when I got out there I realized we were not in good shape,” said Smith.

Smith says the Walden Creek Fire Department were able to help lift her mom out and get her treated.

Clark checked out to be a little dehydrated with minor bruises.

The 81-year-old says that day, she left her cellphone in the house and was not wearing her alert necklace.

Clark adopted Carter from the Sevier County Humane Society in September 2019. She says she’s thankful Carter is a sweet girl and her guardian angel.

