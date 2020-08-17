Rain, cooler temperatures return late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re soaking up the sunshine, warmth and dry air today, but another round of rain and storms arrives just in time of the end of the work week and the start of high school football season.

WHAT TO EXPECT

What a beautiful way to start the new week! We’re getting to enjoy plenty of sunshine today. Maybe you noticed it doesn’t look quite as hazy. That’s because some drier air has funneled in to East Tennessee, so we’re not having to sweat in out in all that typical mugginess. That will help highs to jump up to near 90 degrees today, but we will stay dry.

Tonight will be cooler thanks to the lower humidity. Look for a more refreshing low around 63 degrees. We’ll have patchy fog and a clear sky to start Tuesday.

Tuesday starts off with some sunshine, but the cloud cover builds as humidity creeps back up in the afternoon hours. This will help to squeeze out a couple showers up on the Plateau and into Southeastern Kentucky. Then those scattered showers and storms move into the Valley in the evening hours. Highs will remain warmer up near 90 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday highs will take a slight dip into the lower 80s thanks to some additional clouds and some scattered storms developing in the afternoon to evening. As of now, some of the best rain chances are in the Smokies and Foothills, with scattered rain reaching the Valley. Chances will be a bit more isolated for the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky.

Scattered rain and storms develop throughout Thursday before becoming more likely throughout Friday midday and afternoon. We’re hoping to see many of those storms winding down before the kickoff of many high school football games around the region. This ends the week on a cooler note as highs slide into the lower 80s.

Saturday has a few leftover downpours, mainly in the higher elevations. By early next week, we should get to soak up a bit more sunshine. Look for highs to bounce back into the mid to upper 80s.

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

