Report: Demand for high heels plummets amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from Business Insider, which cited a study by NPD Group, shows that sales of dress shoes fell 71 percent over last year in 2020′s second quarter.

The drop in dress shoes compares to a 26 percent drop in footwear sales overall, the report says.

Online based thrift store, ThredUp told Business Insider their inventory of high heel shoes has been on the rise as consumers look to make more space in their closet for more comfortable options.

