Report: Demand for high heels plummets amid pandemic

A report from Business Insider which cited a study by NPD Group shows that sales of dress shoes fell 71% over last year in 2020′s second quarter.
High heels are on display in a store in London, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
High heels are on display in a store in London, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)(WHSV)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from Business Insider, which cited a study by NPD Group, shows that sales of dress shoes fell 71 percent over last year in 2020′s second quarter.

The drop in dress shoes compares to a 26 percent drop in footwear sales overall, the report says.

Online based thrift store, ThredUp told Business Insider their inventory of high heel shoes has been on the rise as consumers look to make more space in their closet for more comfortable options.

Have you worn high heels since the pandemic started? Sound off in the Facebook comments below.

