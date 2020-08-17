Advertisement

Roane County girl raises more than $1,000 for school supplies

Skylar Bruneel is only seven, but she's already doing more than most kids her age.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County girl is making a difference by raising money to make sure her classmates are taken care of.

“I want kids to be able to reach up in the sky and succeed. Throughout the school year. And who knows, I might be in class with the next president of the United States, and if they don’t have the stuff they need to have a successful school year, they might not be the next president of the United States, or a lawyer, or doctor or whatever they want to be when they grow up,” said Skylar Bruneel.

She started a virtual 5K to raise money for school supplies for the upcoming year. “Normally at my church we have a Bible school in here, but since we couldn’t ... I tried to think of another small ways to raise money. And I thought a virtual 5K. And I raised $360,” she said she got some help from her church.

“My church took up a love offering. And they offered to match what the love offering brought in. So, I ended up near $1,050,” she said she took the money and went to the store with her mom. Five hours later they spent it all on school supplies for Ridgeview Elementary School.

“My goal for the next three years, is to expand to all elementary schools in Roane County...teachers and students don’t just need school supplies at the beginning of the year, they need it through all out of the year. So, if they allow donations I would like to keep their closet shelves stocked,” she said.

Skylar was also named National Elite Mini Miss TN 2020, her platform is Reach for the Sky School Supplies.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

