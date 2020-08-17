Advertisement

SEC to announce 2020 schedule Monday evening

SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show will air live on SEC Network at 7 p.m. on Monday
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference will announce its 2020 football schedule on Monday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show will air live on SEC Network at 7 p.m. on Monday. Hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and more, the show will break down the 2020 SEC football schedule in its entirety. Week One of the 2020 SEC football schedule will be revealed at 3 p.m. on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Last month, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The decision to limit competition to Conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.

