SEC to release updated 2020 conference football schedules Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SEC will announce each team’s full 2020 football schedules on Monday.

The Week No. 1 matchups set for September 26 will be released on the Paul Finebaum Show at 3 p.m.

The remainder of the 10-game, conference-only schedule will be announced live on the SEC Network at 7 p.m.

The SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5.

