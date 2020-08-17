Sons of Confederate Veterans sue to keep Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at Tenn. Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/ WJHL) - The Sons of the Confederate Veterans along with its state division and Joe Johnston Camp #28 filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Capitol Commission and State of Tennessee Monday to keep the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in place at the state Capitol building.

According to a report from WJHL, the suit claims a move to remove the bust by the Capitol commission earlier this summer was not valid because the commission “did not have jurisdiction of the second floor of the Capitol.” The suit demands the commission’s decision to be declared “null and void” by a Davidson County Chancery Court.

According to WJHL, funds for the bust were raised by the Sons of Confederate Veterans, its Tennessee Division and the Joe Johnston Camp #28 and the bust was placed on the capitol’s 2nd floor in 1978.

Governor Bill Lee said earlier this year that “something needs to be done” about the bust. A previous attempt to remove the Confederate general’s bust from the capitol failed at the commission in 2017.

