Advertisement

TDOT announces partnership to reduce litter, improper disposal of PPE

Nearly 100 million pieces of litter occur on Tennessee roadsides, according to TDOT.
(KY3)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation and Keep Tennessee Beautiful, in response to the current pandemic.

The partnership aims to reduce PPE litter and promote behaviors for the proper disposal of masks and PPE. The partnership will feature a series of social media posts highlighting proper PPE disposal and TDOT’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” litter prevention campaign.

Nearly 100 million pieces of litter occur on Tennessee roadsides, according to TDOT.

Posts and additional messaging will be shared electronically by all three entities and made available through KTnB and their statewide network of affiliates.

“This partnership is a response to a rise in PPE litter which TDOT has begun to notice on rights-of-way, and how we, as state agencies, can work together to share one impactful message,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said.

All social media posts will have common messaging including:

• Single use masks, gloves, and wipes should not be placed into any recycling containers or disposed of on the ground. Improper disposal creates health and environmental hazards.

• All PPE should be properly disposed of in a trash receptacle.

• Wearing a reusable or cloth mask instead of single-use masks can reduce the amount of PPE waste going to landfills and help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“In these unusual times, unusual problems arise, and the litter of personal protective equipment is an example,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We encourage all Tennesseans to be mindful of this issue and maintain their commitment to the beauty of our state. We are grateful to TDOT and Keep Tennessee Beautiful for their partnership in this effort.”

TDOT announced it has dedicated $15 million annually to litter pickup and prevention education and has decreased the amount of roadside litter by 43 percent since 2006.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Navigating preschool during a pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Preschool during a pandemic can feel chaotic.

News

Vols football schedule released

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee football will open up its 2020 campaign on the road in Columbia.

News

$9 million lawsuit accuses Union County staff of allowing football player with concussion to play

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A lawsuit filed against the Union County Board of Education accuses officials of allowing a player to return to the field after suffering a concussion.

Weather

Rain, cooler temperatures return late week

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We're soaking up the sunshine, warmth and dry air today, but another round of rain and storms arrives just in time of the end of the work week and the start of high school football season.

News

Missouri bridge collapses with semi-truck crossing it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The driver of a semi-trailer truck escaped injury when a Missouri bridge collapsed as he tried to cross it, CBS affiliate KY3 reported.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs join forces to educate on mask wearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
On your drive through Solway in or out of Oak Ridge, you may see any number of community leaders on billboards, wearing their masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Zoo Knoxville wants input on virtual learning pods for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Zoo Knoxville is asking residents for their input on a new initiative--virtual learning pods for young students.

News

Knox Co. Schools releases protocols for those playing, attending football games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Knox County Schools released its protocols Monday for those playing and attending football games this fall.

News

23 UT football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

News

Lenoir City senior home allowing window visits for loved ones

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
River Oaks Place Senior Living center in Lenoir City came up with a way for those living there to see their loved ones safely.