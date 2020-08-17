TDOT announces partnership to reduce litter, improper disposal of PPE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation and Keep Tennessee Beautiful, in response to the current pandemic.

The partnership aims to reduce PPE litter and promote behaviors for the proper disposal of masks and PPE. The partnership will feature a series of social media posts highlighting proper PPE disposal and TDOT’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” litter prevention campaign.

Nearly 100 million pieces of litter occur on Tennessee roadsides, according to TDOT.

Posts and additional messaging will be shared electronically by all three entities and made available through KTnB and their statewide network of affiliates.

“This partnership is a response to a rise in PPE litter which TDOT has begun to notice on rights-of-way, and how we, as state agencies, can work together to share one impactful message,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said.

All social media posts will have common messaging including:

• Single use masks, gloves, and wipes should not be placed into any recycling containers or disposed of on the ground. Improper disposal creates health and environmental hazards.

• All PPE should be properly disposed of in a trash receptacle.

• Wearing a reusable or cloth mask instead of single-use masks can reduce the amount of PPE waste going to landfills and help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“In these unusual times, unusual problems arise, and the litter of personal protective equipment is an example,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We encourage all Tennesseans to be mindful of this issue and maintain their commitment to the beauty of our state. We are grateful to TDOT and Keep Tennessee Beautiful for their partnership in this effort.”

TDOT announced it has dedicated $15 million annually to litter pickup and prevention education and has decreased the amount of roadside litter by 43 percent since 2006.

