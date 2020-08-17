Advertisement

TDOT announces upcoming closures on Hardin Valley Road

A detour will be set up to use adjacent Cherahala Boulevard to access the strip mall, according to TDOT.
Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane and road closures on Hardin Valley Road.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the right eastbound lane and the right westbound lane of Hardin Valley Road between Solway Road and the Pellissippi ramp will be temporarily closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day for one to two weeks.

Starting Monday, Charlevoix Road will be closed from the entrance and exit of Hardin Valley Road to the entrance of the shopping mall near Double Dogs and Dunkin Donuts.

