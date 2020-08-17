Advertisement

Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett seeking answers from USPS and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett announced he sent two letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concerning recent changes at the United States Postal Service.
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) (Source: Gray DC)
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) (Source: Gray DC)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett announced he sent two letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concerning recent changes at the United States Postal Service and lack of activity on the COVID-19 response bill.

According to a release, Burchett said Postmaster General DeJoy made operational and spending changes that have altered mailing service for Americans including in East Tennessee communities.

“While I appreciate Postmaster General DeJoy’s intentions to create a more efficient federal post service, it is clear these changes are not actually making operations more efficient. Rather than improving operations, the Postmaster General’s changes are disrupting critical mail service for small business owners, seniors, veterans and everyday consumers in my district and across the country,” said Rep. Burchett.

Along with General Dejoy’s changes, Burchett explained, Speaker Pelosi announced the House of Representatives will be back to Washington D.C. to vote on Postal Service issues.

“Speaker Pelosi needs to explain why a bill regarding the postal service is more important than House membership working together on a broader, bipartisan Coronavirus relief package that could also include resources for the Postal Service. It’s unacceptable for the Speaker to narrow the House of Representative’s focus to just a single issue when we should be addressing the greater impact of the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Burchett.

Rep. Burchett said he believes the House should be in Washington D.C. working on the next COVID-19 bill through the regular committee process to ensure all Americans’ voices are represented.

“The entire Congress needs to be involved in the next response to the Coronavirus,” said Rep. Burchett. “Leaving negotiations up to a handful of political leaders clearly failed, and it is time for a new approach. Members need to be in Washington working on this bill through the committee process to deliver an effective federal response.”

On April 27, Burchett said he sent a letter to President Trump urging his administration to make modernization recommendations to the USPS Board of Governors.

