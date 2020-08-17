Tenn. man accused of killing father in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his father Saturday morning.

Mario Harlan, 24, reportedly confessed to the murder.

WREG reported that, according to court documents, Memphis police responded to a home on East Olive Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds sitting on a couch. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators identified the victim was Patrick Harlan and eventually tapped his son, Mario, as a suspect.

Memphis police said investigators recovered the murder weapon after Harlan’s confession.

