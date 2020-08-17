Advertisement

Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized as he battles coronavirus

Rep. Mike Carter
Rep. Mike Carter(TN Capitol)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a state lawmaker from Ooltewah, Tennessee, has been hospitalized as he battles the coronavirus.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press cited colleagues in reporting that Republican state Rep. Mike Carter was hospitalized Sunday at Erlanger hospital.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said Carter is in ICU.

On Monday morning, Carter tweeted that he was feeling a little better, but expected ups and downs during his recovery.

Carter is chairman of the House Civil Justice Committee, but was absent during last week’s special legislative session. He is the second Tennessee lawmaker known to have tested positive for the virus. The first reported being asymptomatic.

