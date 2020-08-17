Tennessee ranks among Top 20 states with ‘Best Community College Systems’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Volunteer state was featured among the top 20 states with the best community college systems in the country.

According to a WalletHub study, Tennessee’s community colleges ranked 18th.

Wyoming, Washington and Maryland claimed the top three rankings in the study.

The rankings were determined by data from a study of the Best & Worst Community Colleges and found a weighted average of scores earned by students at schools in each state.

