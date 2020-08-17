Tennessee ranks among Top 20 states with ‘Best Community College Systems’
The Volunteer state was featured among the top 20 states with the best community college systems in the country.
According to a WalletHub study, Tennessee’s community colleges ranked 18th.
Wyoming, Washington and Maryland claimed the top three rankings in the study.
The rankings were determined by data from a study of the Best & Worst Community Colleges and found a weighted average of scores earned by students at schools in each state.
