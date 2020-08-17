Texas teacher turns desks into trucks to make social distancing fun

(WVLT) - Schools across the country have reopened or are preparing to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers and staff have had to adjust their classrooms and schools to meet CDC recommendations for social distancing.

One teacher took a creative approach to prepare her classroom in an attempt to make her classroom a little more welcoming and fun, even if the desks have to be 6 feet apart.

Texas kindergarten teacher Jennifer Birch Pierson transformed her students’ desks into an array of colorful trucks. Pierson made the required desk shields look like windshields.

A photo of the inspiring classroom went viral on Facebook. Pierson said she is “making lemonade from some very sour lemons.”

No playing. Masks all day. Six feet apart at all times. School seems like a frightening place, when you read about all... Posted by Maybe I'll Shower Today on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

