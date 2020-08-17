Texas teacher turns desks into trucks to make social distancing fun
Texas kindergarten teacher Jennifer Birch Pierson transformed her students’ desks into an array of colorful trucks.
(WVLT) - Schools across the country have reopened or are preparing to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers and staff have had to adjust their classrooms and schools to meet CDC recommendations for social distancing.
One teacher took a creative approach to prepare her classroom in an attempt to make her classroom a little more welcoming and fun, even if the desks have to be 6 feet apart.
A photo of the inspiring classroom went viral on Facebook. Pierson said she is “making lemonade from some very sour lemons.”
