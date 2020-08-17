Advertisement

UNC Chapel Hill moves all classes online after COVID-19 outbreak on campus

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Monday it will shift all of its undergraduate in-person classes online after a COVID-19 outbreak occurred in the first week since classes began.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WVLT) -The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Monday it will shift all of its undergraduate in-person classes online starting Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak occurred in the first week since classes began.

According to the university, in the past week from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, the school has seen a COVID-19 positivity rate increase from 2.8% to 13.6% at Campus Health. As of Monday morning, 954 students have been tested, 177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine both on and off campus.

“Effective Wednesday, Aug. 19, all undergraduate in-person instruction will shift to remote learning. Courses in our graduate, professional and health affairs schools will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools. Academic advising and academic support services will be available online. Our research enterprise will remain unchanged,” said Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor Robert Blouin in a statement.

The university said in a statement it expects to see the majority of their current undergraduate residential students change their residential plans for the fall.

There will be no penalty for fall 2020 resident hall cancellation requests and Carolina Housing will contact residents with more information.

“There are no easy answers as the nation navigates through the pandemic. At this point, we haven’t received any information that would lead to similar modifications at any of our other universities. Whether at Chapel Hill or another institution, students must continue to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings, is critical to the success of this semester and to protect public health,” said UNC Chapel Hill President Peter Hans.

The university encourages all students and staff to adhere to state and local orders prohibiting mass gatherings, defined by 25 or more people outdoors and 10 or more people indoors.

“As we have always said, the health and safety of our campus community are paramount, and we will continue to modify and adapt our plan when necessary,” said Guskiewicz and Blouin.

