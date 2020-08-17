Vols to open season at South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football will open up its 2020 campaign on the road in Columbia.

The Southeastern Conference announced each team’s week one opponents Monday afternoon on The Paul Finebaum Show.

The countdown to Week 1️⃣ begins pic.twitter.com/0JTZpv5INd — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 17, 2020

The remainder of the 10-game, conference-only schedule will be announced live Monday on the SEC Network at 7 p.m.

The SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5.

