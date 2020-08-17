Advertisement

Who will receive a $500 stimulus check in August?

The Internal Revenue Service announced new payments may be on the way for some families.
Stimulus check
Stimulus check(MGN Image)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - The Internal Revenue Service announced payments may be on the way for some families.

The IRS reopened the registration period for federal benefit recipients who did not receive the $500 per child payment earlier this year.

The CARES Act included a $1,200 payment for many individuals, $2,400 for married couples filing jointly and a $500 credit for children under 17.

Many families across the country reported they did not receive credit for all their dependents.

Individuals who received Supplemental Security Income, Social Security retirement, Railroad Retirement benefits or Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension are urged to register by Sept. 30.

People who have already provided information on their children via the Non-Filers tool don’t need to reenter the data, according to the IRS. Officials said these individuals will automatically receive the $500 per child payment in October.

According to the IRS, anyone who misses the Sept. 30 deadline will have to wait until 2021 to claim the $500 check on their 2020 income tax return.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

