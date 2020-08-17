Zoo Knoxville wants input on virtual learning pods for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is asking residents for their input on a new initiative — virtual learning pods for young students.

The zoo said it is setting up virtual learning pods, complete with internet and socially distanced spaces, for students in grades first through third.

“Zoo Knoxville Education Department staff will be on hand to help students trouble-shoot, provide supervision, and give educational and fun brain breaks at the wildest place in Knoxville,” the zoo said.

The zoo asks residents to complete this survey if they are interested in providing feedback.

