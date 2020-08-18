1 killed, 3 hospitalized in I-40 crash in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and three others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 40 in Sevier County Tuesday morning, according to Sevier County officials.

Sevierville police responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-40 East around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said one man was killed in the crash and three other were he transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center including a small child.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-40 near mile marker 406 near the Winfield Dunn Parkway exit.

According to officials, a pick-up truck pulling a trailer crash along with a small passenger vehicle and another pick-up truck.

The condition of those who were injured has not yet been released

One lane of I-40 E at MM 406 was closed for the crash investigation. Officials said the roadways were reopened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

