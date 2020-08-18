4-year-old girl, mom lay yellow roses on Knoxville women’s suffrage monument

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mom and her four-year-old daughter visited a monument to women’s suffrage in downtown Knoxville to place yellow roses on it.

“Either side you stand on, you have to go out and vote. It took a long time for people to win this right,” said Maggie Davis. “I wanted to bring my daughter out to tell her how important it is to exercise this right and that we call our representatives when we think they’re voting in a way that we don’t want them to.”

Davis said her daughter Valerie is four-years-old.

“It’s the 100th anniversary of the long fight to get women the right to vote, and I think that is incredibly important to remember,” said Davis.

The Burns Memorial near Krutch Park where Davis left the roses commemorates a letter from a mother to her son who cast the final vote in the Tennessee State House of Representatives to ratify the amendment giving women across the nation the right to vote. Read more about its history here.

