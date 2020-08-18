Amazon planning to hire 3,500 employees, adding office space

(WVLT/CNN) - Amazon announced Tuesday it is planning to hire 3,500 additional employees in cities across the U.S.

CNN reported that, according to a blog post from the company, the jobs will be added to Amazon’s efforts in cloud computing, advertising, smart assistants and grocery deliveries, among other areas. The office expansions will occur in New York, Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego, which will be a $1.4 billion investment.

The company said it will open a 630,000-square foot office at the Lord & Taylor building on Fifth Avenue in New York.

"Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech, and Amazon Fresh, among others," Amazon said in its blog post. "We expect to hire for a variety of roles, from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers."

