Biker dies after crash at Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CADES COVE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A biker was killed in a Sunday crash at Cades Cove, according to a release from the National Park Service.
According to officials, 60-year old Harold D. Pardue from Elkin, N.C. suffered severe head trauma in a crash just before 11 a.m..
Pardue was reportedly not wearing a helmet while riding the downhill portion of Cades Cove Loop Road.
A release said park rangers administered critical care at the scene of the crash for about 30 minutes before American Medical Response transported him to a landing zone where he was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died.
