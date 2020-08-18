Bud Light offering $5,000 a month for first-ever ‘Chief Meme Officer’

(WVLT/WTVF) - Bud Light announced the company is searching for someone to become their first-ever ‘Chief Meme Officer,’ CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to the company, the CMO would be responsible for curating 10 memes per week and paid $5,000 a month for three months.

“After launching our hard seltzer earlier this year with top-related flavor profiles, we’re excited about the chance to enhance our marketing department, specifically our meme game,” said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing of Budlight in a press release. “We’re excited to hire the brand’s first-ever Chief Meme Officer to help us generate unique Bud Light Seltzer memes that will complement and drive even more awareness of our great tasting seltzers.”

The company said the memes the CMO would be curating will be centered around their Bud Light Seltzer, a 100-calorie alcoholic drink that’s available in four flavors.

Those interested must be older than 21-years-old to apply.

