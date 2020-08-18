Catching Up With the Candidates: Marquita Bradshaw

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After winning the Tennessee Democratic nominee for U.S Senate, Marquita Bradshaw is the first black woman to win a U.S Senate primary in Tennessee.

Bradshaw says it’s taken so long for this moment to come, but she hopes women in Tennessee will continue to make milestones in history.

“I can’t even take pride in that because to say that we’re still doing firsts for women and first for black women is unacceptable. We need to transition away from those barriers,” said Marquita Bradshaw.

Bradshaw says her love for politics began as a little girl, playing board games with her mother.

“She would give us turns changing one rule of the board game, and so I guess that’s what made me understand what rules were and how you can actually change them.”

The single mother from Memphis says her campaign is now prepping to travel all over the state.

“We’re going to get through this Tennessee transition tour, and get these narratives from people on how they want representation in the U.S Senate,” she said.

Bradshaw will face former U.S Ambassador Bill Hagerty, and nine independent candidates for the state’s senate seat in November.

