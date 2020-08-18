Dick’s Sporting Goods releasing Tennessee-themed Nike sneakers
Dick's Sporting Goods announced it will be releasing Tennessee-themed Nike sneakers in time for 'College Colors Day.'
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will be releasing Tennessee-themed Nike sneakers in time for ‘College Colors Day.’
According to a release, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 sneakers will decked with the Tennessee logo and colors.
The shoes will be $129.99 and available for purchase on Thursday, August 20 both online and in-store in time for College Colors Day on Friday, Sept. 4.
The sporting goods store encourages fans to wear their college colors on Sept. 4 and post on social media using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay.
For more information visit the Dick’s Sporting Goods website here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.