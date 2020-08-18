Dick’s Sporting Goods releasing Tennessee-themed Nike sneakers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will be releasing Tennessee-themed Nike sneakers in time for ‘College Colors Day.’

According to a release, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 sneakers will decked with the Tennessee logo and colors.

Dick's Sporting Goods releasing Tenn. sneaker. (Dick's Sporting Goods)

The shoes will be $129.99 and available for purchase on Thursday, August 20 both online and in-store in time for College Colors Day on Friday, Sept. 4.

The sporting goods store encourages fans to wear their college colors on Sept. 4 and post on social media using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay.

For more information visit the Dick’s Sporting Goods website here.

