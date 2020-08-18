FBI looks for information in murders of Tenn. children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Seven months after two children were killed inside their Memphis home the FBI is teaming up with the Memphis Police Department to track down their killers.

WREG reported the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the deaths of 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckket and 16-year-old LeQuan Boyd.

Memphis police said someone drove up to a home on Kirby Mills Cove and opened fire in January, killing Ashlynn and LeQuan.

Officials said the persons responsible used assault weapons so powerful dozens of bullets tore through the home’s brick walls. One of the bullets struck Ashlynn in the head where she was sitting on the couch watching TV. Both kids were taken to the hospital, but both died the day after the shooting.

WREG reported investigators said this was not the first time the family was targeted. Five days before, someone opened fire on Boyd’s grandmother’s vehicle. A 1-year-old and 16-year-old were inside at the time and survived.

Police said they don’t believe Ashlynn or LeQuan were the targets of the shooting.

“People are scared, and I understand that,” said Lt. Tony Mullins with the Memphis Police Department. “I would be scared to if people open up with assault rifles in my cove, but at the same time if we as a community don’t step up and give the information needed to catch those responsible, it’s going to keep going.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

