Advertisement

FBI looks for information in murders of Tenn. children

Seven months after two children were killed inside their Memphis home the FBI is teaming up with the Memphis Police Department to track down their killers.
Seven months after two children were killed inside their Memphis home the FBI is teaming up with the Memphis Police Department to track down their killers.
Seven months after two children were killed inside their Memphis home the FBI is teaming up with the Memphis Police Department to track down their killers.(WREG/MPD)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Seven months after two children were killed inside their Memphis home the FBI is teaming up with the Memphis Police Department to track down their killers.

WREG reported the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the deaths of 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckket and 16-year-old LeQuan Boyd.

Memphis police said someone drove up to a home on Kirby Mills Cove and opened fire in January, killing Ashlynn and LeQuan.

Officials said the persons responsible used assault weapons so powerful dozens of bullets tore through the home’s brick walls. One of the bullets struck Ashlynn in the head where she was sitting on the couch watching TV. Both kids were taken to the hospital, but both died the day after the shooting.

WREG reported investigators said this was not the first time the family was targeted. Five days before, someone opened fire on Boyd’s grandmother’s vehicle. A 1-year-old and 16-year-old were inside at the time and survived.

Police said they don’t believe Ashlynn or LeQuan were the targets of the shooting.

“People are scared, and I understand that,” said Lt. Tony Mullins with the Memphis Police Department. “I would be scared to if people open up with assault rifles in my cove, but at the same time if we as a community don’t step up and give the information needed to catch those responsible, it’s going to keep going.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A war of roses: How flowers became a symbol of women’s right to vote in Tennessee

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
In the early 1900′s, the women’s suffrage movement used yellow roses to show support for women’s right to vote while anti-suffragists donned red roses to show their opposition to the movement.

News

Amazon planning to hire 3,500 employees, adding office space

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Amazon announced Tuesday it is planning to hire 3,500 additional employees in cities across the U.S.

News

VIDEO: Two sets of mother bears and baby bears captured in Gatlinburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
One lucky guy got video of two different sets of mother and baby bears while working in Gatlinburg.

News

Bud Light offering $5,000 a month for first-ever ‘Chief Meme Officer’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bud Light announced the company is searching for someone to become their first-ever ‘Chief Meme Officer,’ CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Healthcare workers to be honored at Nashville’s virtual Christmas parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Nashville's Christmas Parade has been moved online this year due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man arrested on child rape charges after 2013 incident involving 3 juveniles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Minnick was placed on a $250,000 bond.

News

North Carolina man paints mural remembering 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A North Carolina man painted a mural to memorialize 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was tragically shot and killed last weekend, WTVD reported.

News

Knox Co. COVID-19 testing location to change next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Testing will resume at the Jacobs building the following week.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 135,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 96k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Biker dies after crash at Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A biker was killed in a Sunday crash at Cades Cove, according to a release from the National Park Service.