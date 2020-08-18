Advertisement

Founder of Seven Islands State Birding Park, Linda Claussen, passes away at age 79

Founder of Seven Islands State Birding Park, Linda Claussen, passed away Saturday, August 15, after a long battle with pulmonary disease.
Founder of Seven Islands State Park passes at age 79.

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) -Founder of Seven Islands State Birding Park, Linda Claussen, passed away Saturday, August 15, after a long battle with pulmonary disease.

According to Dignity Memorial obituary, Claussen was 79 and suffered a decade long battle with the disease.

Along with founding the park, Claussen and her husband Pete also founded Gulf and Ohio Railways and Knoxville Locomotive Works.

“One of the kindest people who ever lived, Linda was wise, strong, loving and had a wonderful smile,” said Dignity Memorial obituary.

The obituary said, the Hall of Democracy in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and the pedestrian bridge at the Seven Islands Park are named after her and her husband.

Donations can be made in Linda’s honor to the Friends of Seven Islands State Park in Kodak, Tenn.

