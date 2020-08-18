Fulmer expects $30 to $40 million loss due to pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer told media Tuesday that the university expected a $30 to $40 million dollar loss due to the pandemic when it comes to football.

Fulmer and UT Chancellor Donde Plowman were on hand during Governor Bill Lee’s weekly media briefing.

Due to the pandemic, Fulmer said they expect to enforce social distancing and lower Neyland Stadium’s capacity, leading to the financial hit.

Fulmer added that the university is anticipating a 25 percent capacity at the stadium this year.

Monday, the Vols schedule was released. The team is expected to head to South Carolina for the season opener in late September.

