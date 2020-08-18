’GatlinBURGER’ week to celebrate hamburgers

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg officials announced a new event that’s putting the spotlight on the classic All-American Hamburger.

Starting on September 13, special gourmet burgers will be available at 16 Gatlinburg restaurants for $7. Hamburger passports are available for participants to plan their burger journey, have stamped and turn in for a chance to win prizes.

“We wanted to design an event that anyone can enjoy under the current situation. GatlinburgER Week actually created itself,” says Mark Adams, CEO/President, Gatlinburg CVB. “Our local chefs got very creative and came up with some really unique burgers that will appeal to everyone.”

Participating restaurants include:

Cliff Top Grill at Anakeesta

Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar

Crystelle Creek

Delauder’s BBQ

Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin

The Greenbrier Restaurant

Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina

Ole Red Gatlinburg

Pucker’s Sports Grill

Seasons of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg

Shoney’s

Smith & Son, Smoky Mountain Brewery

Split Rail Eats

TGI Fridays

The Rampant Lion

The event will last for seven days. For more information about the event and participating restaurants visit the event website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.