’GatlinBURGER’ week to celebrate hamburgers
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg officials announced a new event that’s putting the spotlight on the classic All-American Hamburger.
Starting on September 13, special gourmet burgers will be available at 16 Gatlinburg restaurants for $7. Hamburger passports are available for participants to plan their burger journey, have stamped and turn in for a chance to win prizes.
“We wanted to design an event that anyone can enjoy under the current situation. GatlinburgER Week actually created itself,” says Mark Adams, CEO/President, Gatlinburg CVB. “Our local chefs got very creative and came up with some really unique burgers that will appeal to everyone.”
Participating restaurants include:
- Cliff Top Grill at Anakeesta
- Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar
- Crystelle Creek
- Delauder’s BBQ
- Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin
- The Greenbrier Restaurant
- Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina
- Ole Red Gatlinburg
- Pucker’s Sports Grill
- Seasons of Ober Restaurant at Ober Gatlinburg
- Shoney’s
- Smith & Son, Smoky Mountain Brewery
- Split Rail Eats
- TGI Fridays
- The Rampant Lion
The event will last for seven days. For more information about the event and participating restaurants visit the event website here.
