Gov. Lee calls UT’s ‘approach’ to playing football amid pandemic ‘impressive’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee called the University of Tennessee’s approach to returning to the football field “effective” and “impressive” during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

LIVE: Gov. Lee gives a COVID-19 update LIVE: Gov. Lee is giving an update on COVID-19. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Lee made the comment shortly before introducing UT Chancellor Donde Plowman and UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer and allowing them to speak.

Plowman said she is proud of the way athletes have led the campus and adhered to pandemic guidelines.

Monday afternoon, Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt revealed that 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning in June. Before appearing at Lee’s conference Tuesday, Plowman said the university had identified its first cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to an off-campus party.

