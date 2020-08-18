Groups of 6 can potentially attend UT football games, Fulmer says
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said, right now, the department is looking at allowing groups of six being able to attend UT football games in Neyland Stadium.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Fulmer made the comment in response to a question at Governor Bill Lee’s weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.
He added that the number of six was flexible and could change. He said that the stadium would be fully staffed due to social distancing; however, Neyland will be at 25 percent capacity.
