Advertisement

Hamblen County’s 150th anniversary celebration canceled

Officials said the event originally scheduled for Sept. 5 at Cherokee Park was canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hamblen County
Hamblen County(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Mayor’s Office confirmed the county’s 150th-anniversary celebration has been canceled.

Officials said the event originally scheduled for Sept. 5 at Cherokee Park was canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain, the unveiling time capsule buried 50 years ago in the courthouse lawn, which was scheduled for late August has also been postponed until Spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge Public Works crews investigating discolored water throughout city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
City of Oak Ridge officials said crews are investigating concerns about discolored tap water throughout the city.

News

Gov. Bill Lee signs COVID-19 liability measure into law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lee on Monday touted the legislation as “historic” and argued the law would protect businesses from “frivolous lawsuits.”

News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probes police shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing two fatal officer-involved shootings that happened over the weekend.

News

Haslam Family makes $40M donation to UT’s Haslam College of Business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The investment follows a landmark gift in 2014 that established the business school as UT’s first named college.

Latest News

Weather

Taste of fall this morning, sunny today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have brief break from humidity, giving us a cool start to Tuesday then a sunny day. Rain chances start inching back in late today.

News

Vols open preseason practice on campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Tennessee has opened preseason football practice for this unusual and abbreviated 2020 season

Eye on Education

Learning boxes for preschoolers created by East Tenn. teacher

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Preschool during a pandemic can feel chaotic.

News

Neighbors of Halls home where child’s remains found erect stones to honor children’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The neighbors of the Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the backyard finished erecting stones over the weekend to honor the child’s death.

News

Vols Trey Smith, Jarrett Guarantano support teammate Cade Mays after NCAA ruling

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee football players Trey Smith and Jarrett Guarantano tweeted Monday supporting their teammate Cade Mays after NCAA ruling.

News

23 UT football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.