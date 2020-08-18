Hamblen County’s 150th anniversary celebration canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Mayor’s Office confirmed the county’s 150th-anniversary celebration has been canceled.

Officials said the event originally scheduled for Sept. 5 at Cherokee Park was canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain, the unveiling time capsule buried 50 years ago in the courthouse lawn, which was scheduled for late August has also been postponed until Spring 2021.

