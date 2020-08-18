Haslam Family makes $40M donation to UT’s Haslam College of Business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the Haslam family announced a $40 million gift to the Haslam College of Business.

According to a release by UT, the donation is aimed at “the continued elevation of its national reputation and mission of developing future leaders.”

The gift will directly support the hiring of preeminent faculty, enhanced faculty research, initiatives to increase diversity in the student body, expand undergraduate honors and increase graduate student fellowships.

“We believe in the power of education to change the course of individual lives and the future of our communities through innovation, business endeavors and job creation, and most importantly, leadership development,” the Haslam family said in a statement. “This is a legacy our family is honored to help build. We hope our gift will encourage others to support UT and our youth, who will help shape the future successes of Knoxville and beyond.”

The investment follows a landmark gift in 2014 that established the business school as UT’s first named college and increased the Haslam family’s total giving to business to more than $100 million.

“The Haslam College of Business is 100 years strong, and this transformative gift will continue to positively impact every aspect of its highly regarded business programs,” said UT Chancellor Donde Plowman. “This gift will accelerate the positive trajectory of the college, whose nationally and internationally ranked business continue to attract the best and the brightest to study, teach, and lead at UT. Students and faculty in the Haslam College of Business are shaping the future of business and changing the world for the better.”

