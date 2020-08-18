Healthcare workers to be honored at Nashville’s virtual Christmas parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Nashville’s Christmas Parade has been moved online this year due to the pandemic.

WTVF reported that parade officials made the announcement Tuesday, saying the event will take place December 5.

Officials said the parade will feature virtual performances and celebrity appearances, but the lineup has not been released. Instead of having a grand marshal, WTVF reported that healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic will be honored as “Hometown Heroes.”

The event will help out the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

