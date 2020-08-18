Advertisement

Healthcare workers to be honored at Nashville’s virtual Christmas parade

Nashville's Christmas Parade has been moved online this year due to the pandemic.
(weau)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Nashville’s Christmas Parade has been moved online this year due to the pandemic.

WTVF reported that parade officials made the announcement Tuesday, saying the event will take place December 5.

Officials said the parade will feature virtual performances and celebrity appearances, but the lineup has not been released. Instead of having a grand marshal, WTVF reported that healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic will be honored as “Hometown Heroes.”

The event will help out the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A war of roses: How flowers became a symbol of women’s right to vote in Tennessee

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
In the early 1900′s, the women’s suffrage movement used yellow roses to show support for women’s right to vote while anti-suffragists donned red roses to show their opposition to the movement.

News

Amazon planning to hire 3,500 employees, adding office space

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Amazon announced Tuesday it is planning to hire 3,500 additional employees in cities across the U.S.

News

VIDEO: Two sets of mother bears and baby bears captured in Gatlinburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
One lucky guy got video of two different sets of mother and baby bears while working in Gatlinburg.

News

Bud Light offering $5,000 a month for first-ever ‘Chief Meme Officer’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bud Light announced the company is searching for someone to become their first-ever ‘Chief Meme Officer,’ CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Latest News

News

FBI looks for information in murders of Tenn. children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Seven months after two children were killed inside their Memphis home the FBI is teaming up with the Memphis Police Department to track down their killers.

News

Tenn. man arrested on child rape charges after 2013 incident involving 3 juveniles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Minnick was placed on a $250,000 bond.

News

North Carolina man paints mural remembering 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A North Carolina man painted a mural to memorialize 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was tragically shot and killed last weekend, WTVD reported.

News

Knox Co. COVID-19 testing location to change next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Testing will resume at the Jacobs building the following week.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 135,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 96k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Biker dies after crash at Cades Cove in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A biker was killed in a Sunday crash at Cades Cove, according to a release from the National Park Service.