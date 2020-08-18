How a Knoxville suffragette paved the way for women’s rights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is being remembered as one of the first to openly support women’s right to vote.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Crozier French was the first woman to speak before the Tennessee Bar Association and deliver an address on Gay Street.

French was in her late 60′s when the 19th amendment passed, but her influence over the years helped push East Tennessee women forward for years to come.

French was the City Knoxville’s first Police Matron. She also worked to bring the Unitarian Church to Knoxville and started the East Tennessee Female Institute.

A bust of Lizzie is on display at the Museum of East Tennessee History as part of the Marching to Victory exhibit.

“She was a pioneer, really,” said Hannah Rexrode the Education and Volunteer Program’s Manager at The East Tennessee Historical Society. “She lost her husband after 18 months of marriage and after that she just set out.”

You can learn more about Lizzie Crozier French and other East Tennessee suffragettes here.

