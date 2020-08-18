Jeremy Banks back on UT football team
UT Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed Monday that Jeremy Banks was back on the university’s football team.
Banks was pulled from the team in late 2019 after video surfaced recorded when a University of Tennessee Police Department officer pulled over Banks just before 4 a.m. Sunday, September 15 for making an illegal U-turn at Volunteer and Lake Loudon boulevards.
