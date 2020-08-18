Jeremy Banks back on UT football team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed Monday that Jeremy Banks was back on the university’s football team.

.@wvlt UT Football Practice Notes: -LB Jeremy Banks back with team -Cade Mays immediate eligibility denied. Vols appealing -Buchanan to miss season — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 17, 2020

Banks was pulled from the team in late 2019 after video surfaced recorded when a University of Tennessee Police Department officer pulled over Banks just before 4 a.m. Sunday, September 15 for making an illegal U-turn at Volunteer and Lake Loudon boulevards.

