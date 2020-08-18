Knox Co. COVID-19 testing location to change next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County health officials said the COVID-19 testing location will be temporarily changed next week.

Due to a prior reservation at the Jacobs Building, testing will be held at the Halls Senior Center located at 4405 Crippen Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Testing will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing will resume at the Jacobs building the following week.

