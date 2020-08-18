Knoxville company donates eco-friendly products to Emerald Youth school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Emerald Youth Foundation’s charter school got an eco-friendly donation from a Knoxville-based company.

Ionogen, a company that makes cleaning products, donated eco-friendly cleaning products to Emerald Youth. Ionogen is donating air purifiers, sanitizer and cleaner.

The company sells products such as sanitizer, glass cleaner and products for pet health. You can learn more about the company here.

Emerald Youth is an organization that works to support Knoxville’s children. It has continued to serve the community through the pandemic.

