Knoxville man gives yellow rose to every woman in his building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man says he gave a yellow rose to every woman in his building Tuesday in celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage.

“The suffragettes were so courageous so, I bought a dozen roses yesterday, and today I gave them to each of the 11 women in our building and the other one is for my wife, needless to say,” said Edward Patrick. “I’m just so grateful to the courage of the women back and 1920 and some men who supported them.”

The yellow rose became a ubiquitous symbol of women’s rights during the fight for women’s suffrage. Learn more about the history behind it here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.