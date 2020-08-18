Man accused of kidnapping Tenn. woman arrested in Alabama
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -According to authorities, a man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a Tennessee woman Monday morning.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Samuel Gomez-Benicio was arrested in Falkville, Alabama Monday night.
BCSO investigators say Gomez-Benicio was picked up in Alabama Tuesday morning and charged with burglary, domestic assault, two counts of kidnapping and aggravated kidnapping.
He is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Bedford County Jail.
The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information regarding the kidnapping.
