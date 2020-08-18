Mom, friend charged in Tennessee child’s death

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the death of Jackson County toddler in 2019.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tessa Thomas, the child’s mother, and Zach Dale, the mother’s friend, have been charged after 14-month-old Reeves Thomas died in December 2019.

TBI said Reeves Thomas was transported to the hospital December 11 with injuries, and she died several days later. Officials said, during the course of the investigation, they determined that the girl’s mother and her mother’s friend were responsible for the injuries.

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of two people, in connection to the 2019 death of a toddler.

Dale was charged with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated child neglect and one county of aggravated child abuse. Thomas was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect.

Dale and Thomas were arrested Tuesday and were booked into the Jackson County Jail. Dale is being held without bond. Thomas is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.